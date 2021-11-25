State of Alaska Department of Revenue Reduces Stock Position in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its holdings in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,139 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Comerica were worth $1,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CMA. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comerica by 51.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Comerica by 275.9% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Comerica by 229.4% during the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank lifted its stake in shares of Comerica by 45.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Comerica by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on CMA. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Comerica from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Comerica from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Comerica from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $87.00 target price (up from $78.00) on shares of Comerica in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Comerica from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.47.

CMA stock opened at $90.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. Comerica Incorporated has a 52 week low of $49.01 and a 52 week high of $91.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $84.45 and its 200 day moving average is $76.86. The firm has a market cap of $11.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.51.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.26. Comerica had a net margin of 38.31% and a return on equity of 15.22%. The company had revenue of $755.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $733.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Comerica Incorporated will post 8.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.42%.

In other news, CAO Mauricio A. Ortiz sold 567 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.48, for a total transaction of $50,168.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Harry Weber sold 2,454 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total transaction of $217,179.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,637 shares of company stock worth $1,276,840. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance and Other. The Commercial Bank segment involves in the middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities by offering various products and services such as commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

