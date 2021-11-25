IFP Advisors Inc Increases Stock Holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK)

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK) by 39.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,415 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 685 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF were worth $148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HACK. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF in the first quarter worth about $855,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 22.5% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 75,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,155,000 after purchasing an additional 13,915 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 139.2% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 14,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 8,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC now owns 93,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,142,000 after purchasing an additional 3,915 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of HACK opened at $62.92 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.29. ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF has a 1-year low of $49.29 and a 1-year high of $67.97.

