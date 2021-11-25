Private Capital Group LLC Sells 461 Shares of VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER)

Private Capital Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 461 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in VEREIT were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of VEREIT during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in VEREIT in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in VEREIT by 30.6% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in VEREIT by 828.7% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in VEREIT by 37.3% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VEREIT stock opened at $50.30 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $11.53 billion, a PE ratio of 16.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.13. VEREIT, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.20 and a 52 week high of $52.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.46. The company has a quick ratio of 5.54, a current ratio of 5.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

VEREIT (NYSE:VER) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $289.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.90 million. VEREIT had a return on equity of 3.87% and a net margin of 22.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that VEREIT, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were paid a $0.154 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st. This is an increase from VEREIT’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. VEREIT’s dividend payout ratio is 59.49%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered VEREIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.71.

VEREIT, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which provides real estate investment services. It owns and manages the portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The company operates through the following segments: Real Estate Investment and Cole Capital. The Real Estate Investment segment acquires, owns and operates single tenant, freestanding, commercial real estate properties, primarily subject to long term net leases with high credit quality tenants.

