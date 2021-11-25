Welch & Forbes LLC Purchases 500 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Welch & Forbes LLC increased its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,996 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MO. Intellectus Partners LLC increased its holdings in Altria Group by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 12,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Altria Group by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 49,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,348,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Altria Group by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management increased its holdings in Altria Group by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 7,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seeyond increased its holdings in Altria Group by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 55,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,638,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Altria Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet lowered Altria Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.13.

Shares of NYSE MO opened at $44.08 on Thursday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.60 and a 52 week high of $52.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67. The company has a market cap of $80.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.63.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.73 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 422.90% and a net margin of 10.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

