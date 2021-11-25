Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Acquired by Welch & Forbes LLC

Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 2.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,249 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 458 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, First Command Bank increased its holdings in Phillips 66 by 488.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 588 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PSX stock opened at $73.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.15. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $60.30 and a one year high of $94.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.23, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.66.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $1.23. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 0.50% and a positive return on equity of 3.44%. The business had revenue of $31.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.92 per share. This is a boost from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.98%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -320.00%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PSX shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Phillips 66 from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Cowen downgraded Phillips 66 from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $80.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, August 20th. Citigroup increased their price target on Phillips 66 from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.20.

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

