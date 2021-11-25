Mack-Cali Realty Co. (NYSE:CLI) Shares Purchased by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Mack-Cali Realty Co. (NYSE:CLI) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 103,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,467 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.11% of Mack-Cali Realty worth $1,776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CLI. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Mack-Cali Realty in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in Mack-Cali Realty by 35.9% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 3,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Mack-Cali Realty by 27.6% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Mack-Cali Realty during the second quarter worth $116,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Mack-Cali Realty during the second quarter worth $118,000. 86.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mack-Cali Realty alerts:

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Mack-Cali Realty from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

CLI opened at $18.38 on Thursday. Mack-Cali Realty Co. has a 52 week low of $11.74 and a 52 week high of $19.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.83, a P/E/G ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Mack-Cali Realty Profile

Mack-Cali Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates a real estate portfolio comprised predominantly of Class A office and office flex properties located primarily in the Northeast. It operates through the following two segments: Commercial and Other Real Estate, and Multi-Family Real Estate and Services.

Read More: What is a good dividend yield?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mack-Cali Realty Co. (NYSE:CLI).

Receive News & Ratings for Mack-Cali Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mack-Cali Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.