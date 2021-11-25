IFP Advisors Inc Purchases 2,368 Shares of Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDC)

IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDC) by 234.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,379 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,368 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF were worth $135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 108,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,245,000 after purchasing an additional 6,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $7,784,000.

Get Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA FNDC opened at $38.08 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.48. Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF has a twelve month low of $33.22 and a twelve month high of $40.84.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDC).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.