IFP Advisors Inc Raises Holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 65.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 492 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Synopsys by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,773,328 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,695,386,000 after buying an additional 65,086 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Synopsys by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,257,664 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,725,801,000 after buying an additional 23,588 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Synopsys by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,755,616 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,035,728,000 after buying an additional 147,404 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Synopsys by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,905,793 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $799,333,000 after buying an additional 134,793 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Synopsys by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,744,124 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $756,802,000 after buying an additional 165,343 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Synopsys in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Synopsys in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $349.00 target price for the company. HSBC reissued an “average” rating on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Synopsys from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Synopsys from $320.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $331.67.

In other Synopsys news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 4,238 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.00, for a total transaction of $1,411,254.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,058,934. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Roy Vallee sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.00, for a total value of $3,340,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,239 shares in the company, valued at $3,419,826. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SNPS stock opened at $349.21 on Thursday. Synopsys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $216.40 and a twelve month high of $361.22. The firm has a market cap of $53.26 billion, a PE ratio of 72.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $322.96 and a 200 day moving average of $296.42.

Synopsys Profile

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. The firm operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. It provides intellectual property products, which are pre-designed circuits that engineers use as components of larger chip designs, as well as software and hardware that are used to develop the electronic systems that incorporate chips and the software that runs on the circuits.

