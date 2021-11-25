IFP Advisors Inc Has $162,000 Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 25.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,045 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Travelers Companies by 7.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 243,331 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,429,000 after buying an additional 17,504 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Travelers Companies by 19.8% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 32,930 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,930,000 after buying an additional 5,443 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Travelers Companies by 907.3% in the second quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,124 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,612,000 after buying an additional 21,729 shares during the last quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Travelers Companies by 2.5% in the second quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 4,133 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp acquired a new position in Travelers Companies in the second quarter worth approximately $225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.15% of the company’s stock.

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 6,005 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.87, for a total transaction of $960,019.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 5,876 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.71, for a total value of $950,207.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,570 shares of company stock valued at $4,289,845. 0.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on TRV shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Travelers Companies in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Travelers Companies in a report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Travelers Companies from $167.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Travelers Companies in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.40.

Shares of TRV stock opened at $158.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $39.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.75. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $129.57 and a one year high of $163.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $156.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $8.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.75 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 10.64%. Travelers Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.70%.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

