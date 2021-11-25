IFP Advisors Inc Buys 5,000 Shares of Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM)

IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM) by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,412 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Nano Dimension were worth $154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NNDM. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Nano Dimension by 919.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,539,178 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,403,000 after purchasing an additional 4,094,074 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Nano Dimension by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 16,372,053 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $134,906,000 after purchasing an additional 3,404,812 shares during the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Nano Dimension during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $19,716,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Nano Dimension by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,492,693 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Nano Dimension by 142.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,001,865 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176,821 shares during the last quarter. 33.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nano Dimension alerts:

NASDAQ NNDM opened at $5.10 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.80 and a beta of 2.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.40. Nano Dimension Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $4.45 and a fifty-two week high of $17.89.

Nano Dimension Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides additive electronics in Israel and internationally. Its flagship product is the proprietary DragonFly lights-out digital manufacturing (LDM) system, a precision system that produces professional multilayer circuit-boards, radio frequency antennas, sensors, conductive geometries, and molded connected devices for prototyping through custom additive manufacturing.

See Also: Market Perform

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NNDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM).

Receive News & Ratings for Nano Dimension Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nano Dimension and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.