Brokerages Set Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) Target Price at $41.90

Shares of Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the thirteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.90.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LPRO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Open Lending from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Open Lending from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Open Lending from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Open Lending from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Open Lending from $53.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Get Open Lending alerts:

In other Open Lending news, insider John Joseph Flynn sold 30,000 shares of Open Lending stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.55, for a total value of $1,156,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gene Yoon sold 221,626 shares of Open Lending stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.60, for a total value of $9,219,641.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 386,876 shares of company stock worth $14,828,654. Insiders own 25.96% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LPRO. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Open Lending by 60.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 195,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,910,000 after acquiring an additional 73,339 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Open Lending during the first quarter worth about $543,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Open Lending by 20.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 27,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $971,000 after acquiring an additional 4,613 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Open Lending by 119.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 3,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Open Lending by 72.3% during the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 99,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,524,000 after purchasing an additional 41,750 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Open Lending stock opened at $24.90 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.20 and a beta of 0.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.28 and its 200 day moving average is $36.62. Open Lending has a 1 year low of $24.11 and a 1 year high of $44.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 9.71 and a quick ratio of 9.71.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. Open Lending had a net margin of 36.64% and a return on equity of 51.25%. The firm had revenue of $58.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Open Lending will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Open Lending Company Profile

Open Lending Corp. provides lending enablement and risk analytics to credit unions, regional banks and the captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers (OEM Captives). It specializes in risk-based pricing and modeling and provides automated decision-technology for automotive lenders throughout the United States.

Featured Article: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Open Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.