Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) Price Target Raised to $162.00

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) had its target price upped by Credit Suisse Group from $156.00 to $162.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $145.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James assumed coverage on Jacobs Engineering Group in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an outperform rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $147.54.

Get Jacobs Engineering Group alerts:

J opened at $148.45 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $138.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.47. Jacobs Engineering Group has a 12-month low of $100.05 and a 12-month high of $149.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $19.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.54, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.85.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 3.68%. The company had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. Jacobs Engineering Group’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Jacobs Engineering Group will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s payout ratio is currently 24.07%.

In related news, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 73,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.74, for a total transaction of $10,738,851.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Steven J. Demetriou sold 98,739 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.76, for a total value of $14,392,196.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of J. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group during the second quarter worth $26,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group during the second quarter worth $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group during the second quarter worth $27,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 310.0% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group during the third quarter worth $30,000. 85.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Jacobs Engineering Group

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. The firm operates through Critical Mission Solutions, and People and Places Solutions segments. The company was founded by Joseph J.

Read More: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.