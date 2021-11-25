Wells Fargo & Company MN Buys 65,545 Shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG) by 64.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 167,595 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 65,545 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.07% of Ferguson worth $23,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FERG. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Ferguson by 15.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,876,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,013,000 after buying an additional 775,917 shares during the last quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Ferguson in the second quarter worth about $93,346,000. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Ferguson in the second quarter worth about $56,983,500,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ferguson by 20.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,494,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,146,000 after purchasing an additional 426,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Ferguson by 8.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,326,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,278,000 after purchasing an additional 401,355 shares during the last quarter. 33.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ferguson stock opened at $158.48 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $142.95. Ferguson plc has a fifty-two week low of $116.70 and a fifty-two week high of $164.21.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a dividend of $1.665 per share. This represents a yield of 1.7%. This is a boost from Ferguson’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th.

FERG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Ferguson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.00.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

