Credit Suisse AG Has $840,000 Position in QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST)

Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,220 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,515 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.08% of QuinStreet worth $840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of QuinStreet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of QuinStreet during the 1st quarter valued at about $215,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of QuinStreet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in shares of QuinStreet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QuinStreet by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 11,776 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 2,428 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded QuinStreet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet cut QuinStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of QuinStreet in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

NASDAQ QNST opened at $15.96 on Thursday. QuinStreet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.23 and a 52 week high of $25.99. The company has a market cap of $865.70 million, a PE ratio of 69.39 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.09.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. QuinStreet had a return on equity of 4.25% and a net margin of 2.07%. The company had revenue of $159.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that QuinStreet, Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other QuinStreet news, Director Robin Josephs sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.69, for a total value of $373,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,035,463.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Gregory Wong sold 7,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total value of $127,305.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 135,164 shares of company stock worth $2,395,997. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

QuinStreet, Inc engages in the provision of media management services. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. Its platform offers performance marketing products based from number of clicks, inquiries, calls, applications, and full customer acquisitions. The company was founded by Douglas Valenti on April 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

