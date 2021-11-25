AQR Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Ideanomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDEX)

AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ideanomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDEX) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 22,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Ideanomics in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Brave Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ideanomics in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. S&T Bank PA acquired a new stake in Ideanomics during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Ideanomics during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new stake in Ideanomics during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. 15.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ideanomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

In other news, Chairman Shane Mcmahon sold 500,000 shares of Ideanomics stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.06, for a total value of $1,030,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

IDEX stock opened at $1.59 on Thursday. Ideanomics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.39 and a twelve month high of $5.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.38. The stock has a market cap of $759.26 million, a P/E ratio of -6.10 and a beta of -0.42.

Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.10). Ideanomics had a negative net margin of 79.71% and a negative return on equity of 19.57%. On average, equities analysts predict that Ideanomics, Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Ideanomics, Inc is a global company focused on facilitating the adoption of commercial electric vehicles and developing next generation financial services and Fintech product. The firm operates through the Mobile Energy Global (MEG) and Ideanomics Capital business units. Its electric vehicle division, MEG, provides group purchasing discounts on commercial electric vehicles, EV batteries and electricity, as well as financing and charging solutions.

