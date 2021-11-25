Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $22.86 Million Stock Position in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ)

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,158,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 431,815 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in New Residential Investment were worth $22,861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in New Residential Investment by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in New Residential Investment by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its position in New Residential Investment by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 23,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in New Residential Investment by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 78,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in New Residential Investment by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 21,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.69% of the company’s stock.

Get New Residential Investment alerts:

In other New Residential Investment news, Director Robert Mcginnis bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.18 per share, with a total value of $100,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE NRZ opened at $11.23 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.64. New Residential Investment Corp. has a 52-week low of $8.98 and a 52-week high of $11.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 1.86.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.09. New Residential Investment had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 39.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that New Residential Investment Corp. will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

NRZ has been the topic of a number of research reports. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of New Residential Investment from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of New Residential Investment in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on New Residential Investment from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised New Residential Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on New Residential Investment in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.11.

New Residential Investment Profile

New Residential Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on investing and actively managing, investments related to residential real estate. It operates through the following segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, Consumer Loans and Corporate.

Recommended Story: volatile stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NRZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ).

Receive News & Ratings for New Residential Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Residential Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.