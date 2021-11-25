Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 15,453 Shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) by 53.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,669 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,453 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF were worth $659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 218.3% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $136,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:HYLS opened at $47.27 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.29. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $47.14 and a 12 month high of $49.29.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. This is an increase from First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.84%.

