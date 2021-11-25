Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $581,000 Stake in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 183 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AVY. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in Avery Dennison during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Avery Dennison during the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Avery Dennison during the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Avery Dennison during the 2nd quarter worth $78,000. 87.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Avery Dennison news, VP Deena Baker-Nel sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total value of $303,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bradley A. Alford sold 6,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.58, for a total transaction of $1,425,214.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,195 shares of company stock valued at $1,837,131. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AVY opened at $218.85 on Thursday. Avery Dennison Co. has a 52 week low of $147.40 and a 52 week high of $229.24. The firm has a market cap of $18.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $215.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $215.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 46.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Avery Dennison Co. will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.46%.

AVY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Avery Dennison currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $225.08.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Label & Graphic Materials, Retail Branding & Information Solutions and Industrial & Healthcare Materials. The Label and Graphic Materials segment manufactures and sells Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison-brand pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials, Avery Dennison and Mactac brand graphics, and Avery Dennison brand reflective products.

