Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $543,000 Stock Position in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 965 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust were worth $543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 611,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,596,000 after acquiring an additional 61,283 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 153,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,407,000 after acquiring an additional 6,888 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 124,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,956,000 after acquiring an additional 9,198 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 56.6% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 116,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,830,000 after purchasing an additional 42,162 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 104.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 83,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 42,480 shares during the period.

NYSE BYM opened at $15.33 on Thursday. BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust has a 1 year low of $14.57 and a 1 year high of $16.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.48.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.058 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%.

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust Profile

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust is a closed-end investment fund/investment Trust. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of its assets in municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.

