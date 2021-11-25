Private Capital Group LLC Boosts Position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) by 38.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 140,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,357,000 after acquiring an additional 21,688 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the first quarter worth approximately $420,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the first quarter worth approximately $189,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 68.2% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 20,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,916,000 after purchasing an additional 8,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the first quarter worth approximately $557,000. 90.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

NYSE MAA opened at $210.56 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $197.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $184.75. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $119.21 and a twelve month high of $211.11. The company has a market capitalization of $24.24 billion, a PE ratio of 56.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.97). The firm had revenue of $452.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.91 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 7.10% and a net margin of 24.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.57 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 6.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a $1.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 109.92%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MAA shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $175.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Truist boosted their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $178.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $202.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research raised Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $218.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.67.

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.32, for a total transaction of $1,883,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David P. Stockert sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $682,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

Further Reading: What is the significance of the death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.