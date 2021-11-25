IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $3.58 Million Stock Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,040 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Corning were worth $3,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GLW. Grandfield & Dodd LLC raised its stake in Corning by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 340,161 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $13,910,000 after buying an additional 2,724 shares during the period. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Corning by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC now owns 986,942 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $40,366,000 after purchasing an additional 22,407 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Corning by 321.8% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,099 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,540,000 after purchasing an additional 47,375 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Corning by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,003,889 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $122,859,000 after purchasing an additional 37,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP grew its holdings in shares of Corning by 226.0% in the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 25,546 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 17,710 shares in the last quarter. 66.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Corning alerts:

NYSE GLW opened at $39.04 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Corning Incorporated has a 1-year low of $34.81 and a 1-year high of $46.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.62 and a 200-day moving average of $39.97. The company has a market cap of $33.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.67, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.11.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.02). Corning had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.00%.

In related news, VP Clark S. Kinlin sold 15,302 shares of Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.40, for a total value of $602,898.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 59,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,361,833. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

GLW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on Corning from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Corning from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Corning from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target (down previously from $44.00) on shares of Corning in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Corning from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.92.

About Corning

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications; carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry; ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets; laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications; advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community; and other technologies.

Featured Story: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW).

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.