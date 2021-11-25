Brokerages Anticipate Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) to Announce $0.82 EPS

Brokerages forecast that Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) will post $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Air Lease’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.89. Air Lease reported earnings of $0.94 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Air Lease will report full year earnings of $2.98 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.46 to $3.24. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.38 to $5.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Air Lease.

Get Air Lease alerts:

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The transportation company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.18. Air Lease had a return on equity of 6.19% and a net margin of 19.99%. The company had revenue of $524.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $484.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. Air Lease’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis.

AL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Air Lease from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Air Lease from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Air Lease in a report on Wednesday, August 18th.

Shares of AL stock opened at $45.13 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.76. Air Lease has a 12 month low of $36.40 and a 12 month high of $52.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.84, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This is a boost from Air Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.63%.

In related news, Chairman Steven F. Udvar-Hazy acquired 2,000 shares of Air Lease stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $39.78 per share, with a total value of $79,560.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,269,423 shares in the company, valued at $50,497,646.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alex A. Khatibi sold 15,625 shares of Air Lease stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total value of $710,937.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.46% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AL. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 3,770.1% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,039,494 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $85,128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,986,795 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 24.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,317,037 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $138,453,000 after acquiring an additional 646,278 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 453.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 702,795 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,648,000 after acquiring an additional 575,909 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Air Lease by 82.9% during the second quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,003,563 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,889,000 after purchasing an additional 454,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Air Lease during the third quarter valued at $17,141,000. 89.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Air Lease Company Profile

Air Lease Corp. engages in the provision of aircraft leasing business. It focuses on purchasing new commercial jet transport aircraft directly from aircraft manufacturers, and leasing those aircraft to airlines throughout the world with the intention to generate attractive returns on equity. The company was founded by Steven F.

Recommended Story: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Air Lease (AL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Air Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.