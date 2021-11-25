IFM Investors Pty Ltd Boosts Stake in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,357 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Catalent were worth $2,975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CTLT. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Catalent by 131.2% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Catalent in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Catalent by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Catalent during the second quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Catalent during the second quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Thomas P. Castellano sold 2,093 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.13, for a total transaction of $274,455.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ricky Hopson sold 1,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.13, for a total transaction of $192,892.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 223,652 shares of company stock valued at $29,281,740. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on CTLT. Zacks Investment Research lowered Catalent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, October 29th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Catalent from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Catalent from $123.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Catalent from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Catalent from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.89.

Shares of CTLT opened at $129.59 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Catalent, Inc. has a 12-month low of $91.87 and a 12-month high of $142.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $131.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.32.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. Catalent had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 14.64%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. Analysts predict that Catalent, Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Catalent Profile

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

