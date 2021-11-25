Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) Shares Purchased by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,091 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $2,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 729.2% during the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 134,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,632,000 after purchasing an additional 117,932 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 56.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 34,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,327,000 after acquiring an additional 12,581 shares during the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd acquired a new position in Peloton Interactive in the second quarter valued at $47,073,279,000. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Peloton Interactive by 40.0% in the second quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC now owns 31,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,920,000 after purchasing an additional 9,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Peloton Interactive by 93.3% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 83,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,296,000 after purchasing an additional 40,076 shares during the last quarter. 74.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Peloton Interactive news, CAO Allen J. Klingsick sold 1,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.87, for a total transaction of $153,173.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,284,023.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider X Cycle L.P. Tcv bought 641,620 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $46.00 per share, for a total transaction of $29,514,520.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 307,060 shares of company stock valued at $30,142,102. 13.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of PTON opened at $43.92 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.31 billion, a PE ratio of -20.43 and a beta of 0.75. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a one year low of $41.13 and a one year high of $171.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $78.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.68.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by ($0.10). Peloton Interactive had a negative return on equity of 35.32% and a negative net margin of 15.59%. The company had revenue of $805.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $808.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PTON. BNP Paribas downgraded Peloton Interactive from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 5th. MKM Partners lowered shares of Peloton Interactive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Argus lowered shares of Peloton Interactive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Peloton Interactive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.69.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

