Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM) Shares Sold by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,848 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chimera Investment were worth $927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Chimera Investment by 1.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,188,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $319,103,000 after acquiring an additional 310,385 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Chimera Investment by 5.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,806,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $313,342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064,108 shares in the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Chimera Investment by 23.3% in the second quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,362,359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $306,657,000 after acquiring an additional 3,846,152 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Chimera Investment by 14.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,731,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,781,000 after acquiring an additional 579,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Chimera Investment by 12.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,775,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,862,000 after acquiring an additional 426,080 shares in the last quarter. 50.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CIM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chimera Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Chimera Investment in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

CIM stock opened at $16.75 on Thursday. Chimera Investment Co. has a twelve month low of $9.78 and a twelve month high of $16.85. The company has a current ratio of 8.10, a quick ratio of 8.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07. The company has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.08.

Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.05. Chimera Investment had a net margin of 82.01% and a return on equity of 12.02%. The business had revenue of $149.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Chimera Investment Co. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Chimera Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.05%.

Chimera Investment Profile

Chimera Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. It is engaged in the business of investing in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, Agency RMBS, Non-Agency RMBS, Agency CMBS, and other real estate-related assets The firm’s objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to its investors over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation.

