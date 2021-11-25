Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $13.09

Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $13.09 and last traded at $13.30, with a volume of 38395 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.23.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SGFY shares. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Signify Health from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Signify Health from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Signify Health in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Signify Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Signify Health from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Signify Health has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.22.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.40 and a 200-day moving average of $24.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 5.90 and a current ratio of 5.55.

Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.09. Signify Health had a positive return on equity of 5.78% and a negative net margin of 2.23%. On average, analysts anticipate that Signify Health, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Steve Senneff acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.27 per share, with a total value of $33,175.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SGFY. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Signify Health in the first quarter valued at about $1,463,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Signify Health during the first quarter valued at about $1,343,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Signify Health by 4.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,063,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,790,000 after purchasing an additional 78,959 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Signify Health during the second quarter valued at about $12,713,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Signify Health during the first quarter valued at about $704,000.

Signify Health, Inc operates a healthcare platform that utilizes analytics, technology, and healthcare provider networks in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Home & Community Services and Episodes of Care Services. The Home & Community Services segment offers health evaluations performed within the patient's home or at a healthcare provider facility primarily to Medicare Advantage health plans; diagnostic screening and other ancillary services; and services to address healthcare concerns related to social determinants of health.

