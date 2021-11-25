IFP Advisors Inc Raises Holdings in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK)

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 693,000.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,931 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,930 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Discovery were worth $170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Discovery in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Discovery by 170.1% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in Discovery by 24.3% in the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Discovery by 35.7% in the third quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in Discovery by 14.4% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 4,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. 55.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:DISCK opened at $24.67 on Thursday. Discovery, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.51 and a 12 month high of $66.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $12.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 1.36.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.14). Discovery had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 10.42%. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Discovery from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Discovery Company Profile

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

