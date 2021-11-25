Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Raises Holdings in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) by 74.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 313,957 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 134,301 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in AMC Entertainment were worth $17,795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 3.1% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 221.0% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AMC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Macquarie downgraded shares of AMC Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of AMC Entertainment from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Wedbush downgraded shares of AMC Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $5.44 to $7.50 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $12.08.

Shares of NYSE AMC opened at $38.89 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $19.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.43 and a beta of 1.25. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.91 and a 1 year high of $72.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.60.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $763.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $742.15 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 538.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($5.70) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth F. Frank sold 79,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.58, for a total transaction of $2,813,915.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kevin M. Connor sold 25,000 shares of AMC Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.30, for a total transaction of $1,032,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 942,064 shares of company stock valued at $37,331,434. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AMC Entertainment Profile

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc engages in the theatrical exhibition business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the United States Markets and International Markets segments. The United States segment involves in the activity in the U.S. specifically in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Atlanta, and Washington, DC.

