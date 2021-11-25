Howard Dvorkin Buys 104,000 Shares of FlexShopper, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPAY) Stock

FlexShopper, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPAY) Director Howard Dvorkin purchased 104,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.41 per share, for a total transaction of $250,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Howard Dvorkin also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, November 22nd, Howard Dvorkin acquired 4,163 shares of FlexShopper stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.50 per share, with a total value of $10,407.50.
NASDAQ:FPAY opened at $2.53 on Thursday. FlexShopper, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.67 and a 12 month high of $3.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.73. The company has a market capitalization of $54.14 million, a P/E ratio of -126.50 and a beta of 1.18.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FlexShopper from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FPAY. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in FlexShopper by 127.7% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 102,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 57,237 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in FlexShopper during the third quarter valued at $133,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in FlexShopper during the third quarter valued at $125,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in FlexShopper during the first quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in FlexShopper during the third quarter valued at $93,000. Institutional investors own 18.87% of the company’s stock.
FlexShopper Company Profile
FlexShopper, In. operates as a holding and financial technology company, which enables consumers utilizing its e-commerce marketplace to shop for brand name electronics, home furnishings, and other durable goods on a lease-to-own basis. Its products include cell phones, televisions, cameras and camcorders, video games, computers and laptops, furniture, smartwatches, matresses, Apple, and Tires.
Read More: Consumer Price Index (CPI)
Receive News & Ratings for FlexShopper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FlexShopper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.