Howard Dvorkin Buys 104,000 Shares of FlexShopper, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPAY) Stock

FlexShopper, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPAY) Director Howard Dvorkin purchased 104,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.41 per share, for a total transaction of $250,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Howard Dvorkin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 22nd, Howard Dvorkin acquired 4,163 shares of FlexShopper stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.50 per share, with a total value of $10,407.50.

NASDAQ:FPAY opened at $2.53 on Thursday. FlexShopper, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.67 and a 12 month high of $3.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.73. The company has a market capitalization of $54.14 million, a P/E ratio of -126.50 and a beta of 1.18.

FlexShopper (NASDAQ:FPAY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. FlexShopper had a net margin of 1.81% and a negative return on equity of 2.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that FlexShopper, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FlexShopper from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FPAY. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in FlexShopper by 127.7% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 102,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 57,237 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in FlexShopper during the third quarter valued at $133,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in FlexShopper during the third quarter valued at $125,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in FlexShopper during the first quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in FlexShopper during the third quarter valued at $93,000. Institutional investors own 18.87% of the company’s stock.

FlexShopper Company Profile

FlexShopper, In. operates as a holding and financial technology company, which enables consumers utilizing its e-commerce marketplace to shop for brand name electronics, home furnishings, and other durable goods on a lease-to-own basis. Its products include cell phones, televisions, cameras and camcorders, video games, computers and laptops, furniture, smartwatches, matresses, Apple, and Tires.

