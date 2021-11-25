Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Sells 17,171 Shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC reduced its stake in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) by 9.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 165,075 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 17,171 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned approximately 0.30% of Thor Industries worth $18,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 2.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,232,117 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $591,229,000 after acquiring an additional 127,919 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 11.7% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,204,694 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $588,131,000 after acquiring an additional 547,084 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Thor Industries by 10.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,379,705 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $155,907,000 after buying an additional 125,834 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Thor Industries by 7.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 624,856 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $70,606,000 after buying an additional 45,148 shares during the period. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in Thor Industries by 23.7% during the second quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 460,584 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,046,000 after buying an additional 88,214 shares during the period. 88.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Thor Industries from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Truist lifted their price objective on Thor Industries from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Thor Industries from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. KeyCorp lowered Thor Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Thor Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $141.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Thor Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.44.

THO opened at $108.23 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 2.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $112.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Thor Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $91.58 and a 12 month high of $152.20.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 27th. The construction company reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.91 by $1.21. The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 24.61% and a net margin of 5.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 54.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 13.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. This is an increase from Thor Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Thor Industries’s payout ratio is currently 14.53%.

About Thor Industries

Thor Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: North American Towable Recreational Vehicles; North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles; and European Recreational Vehicles. The North American Towable Recreational Vehicles segment includes operating entities such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone, and KZ.

