BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) VP Stefan Demmerle Sells 3,000 Shares

BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) VP Stefan Demmerle sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total value of $147,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Stefan Demmerle also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 5th, Stefan Demmerle sold 6,000 shares of BorgWarner stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.95, for a total value of $281,700.00.

Shares of NYSE:BWA opened at $47.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.04. The stock has a market cap of $11.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.60, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.46. BorgWarner Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.26 and a 52-week high of $55.55.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 5.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BorgWarner Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.12%.

BWA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on BorgWarner from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised BorgWarner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on BorgWarner from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on BorgWarner from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BorgWarner currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.92.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWA. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 1,377.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,242,246 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $205,918,000 after purchasing an additional 3,955,183 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 667.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,298,904 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $145,514,000 after purchasing an additional 2,869,150 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,044,591 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,215,663,000 after purchasing an additional 2,476,065 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the 2nd quarter worth $110,869,000. Finally, Black Creek Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 63.3% during the 3rd quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,542,783 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $153,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373,293 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

