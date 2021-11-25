Randy May Purchases 45,000 Shares of Ecoark Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ZEST) Stock

Ecoark Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ZEST) CEO Randy May purchased 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.85 per share, for a total transaction of $128,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of ZEST opened at $3.05 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $80.41 million, a P/E ratio of -5.65 and a beta of 1.71. Ecoark Holdings Inc has a one year low of $2.73 and a one year high of $18.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.29.

Get Ecoark alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in Ecoark in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Ecoark in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Alphastar Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ecoark in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Ecoark in the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Ecoark in the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.01% of the company’s stock.

Ecoark Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which is engaged in the operations of oil and gas, financial services, and food freshness management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Technology & Commodities. The company was founded by Randy Scott May on November 19, 2007 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.

See Also: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for Ecoark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecoark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.