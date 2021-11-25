Analysts Set Klöckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO) Target Price at €12.87

Shares of Klöckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €12.87 ($14.63).

KCO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €10.00 ($11.36) target price on Klöckner & Co SE in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a €9.20 ($10.45) target price on Klöckner & Co SE in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €14.80 ($16.82) target price on Klöckner & Co SE in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €16.10 ($18.30) price objective on Klöckner & Co SE in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €13.00 ($14.77) price objective on Klöckner & Co SE in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Get Klöckner & Co SE alerts:

Shares of KCO stock opened at €10.51 ($11.94) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.18, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of €10.97 and a 200 day moving average of €11.41. Klöckner & Co SE has a 1 year low of €6.41 ($7.28) and a 1 year high of €13.49 ($15.33).

KlÃ¶ckner & Co SE, through its subsidiaries, distributes steel and metal products. It operates through Kloeckner Metals US, Kloeckner Metals Services Europe, Kloeckner Metals Switzerland, and Kloeckner Metals Distribution Europe segments. The company's product portfolio includes flat steel products; long steel products; tubes and hollow sections; stainless steel and high-grade steel; aluminum products; and special products for building installations, roof and wall construction, and water supply.

Featured Article: Producer Price Index (PPI)

Receive News & Ratings for Klöckner & Co SE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Klöckner & Co SE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.