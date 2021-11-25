Comerica Bank Sells 45,610 Shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Comerica Bank reduced its stake in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 608,868 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 45,610 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned about 0.09% of Southwestern Energy worth $2,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SWN. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,961,573 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $13,770,000 after acquiring an additional 37,323 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 2,267.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 33,150 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 31,750 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 325,080 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,512,000 after acquiring an additional 56,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 199.1% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 366,330 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,703,000 after acquiring an additional 243,860 shares during the last quarter. 61.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Southwestern Energy alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SWN shares. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. US Capital Advisors lowered shares of Southwestern Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.44 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.25.

NYSE:SWN opened at $4.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 1.12. Southwestern Energy has a one year low of $2.72 and a one year high of $5.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.07.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. Southwestern Energy had a positive return on equity of 324.52% and a negative net margin of 55.08%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Southwestern Energy will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Southwestern Energy

Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.

Recommended Story: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Southwestern Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwestern Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.