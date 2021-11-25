Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lessened its stake in Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) by 30.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 50,339 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 22,239 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Southern First Bancshares were worth $2,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 399,960 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,462,000 after purchasing an additional 10,272 shares in the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 146,557 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,498,000 after buying an additional 9,905 shares during the last quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 94.2% during the 2nd quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 461,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,584,000 after buying an additional 223,600 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 386,027 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,750,000 after buying an additional 37,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,292 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.59% of the company’s stock.

In other Southern First Bancshares news, CFO Michael D. Dowling sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.44, for a total value of $114,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,028 shares of company stock valued at $216,862. 7.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SFST opened at $64.37 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Southern First Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.90 and a fifty-two week high of $65.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.97. The company has a market cap of $509.36 million, a PE ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 0.97.

Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.59. Southern First Bancshares had a net margin of 38.33% and a return on equity of 17.58%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Southern First Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Southern First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

About Southern First Bancshares

Southern First Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services for small-to medium-sized businesses, professionals, and other individuals. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Corporate.

