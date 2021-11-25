Comerica Bank Boosts Stock Position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Comerica Bank lifted its position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 53.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,570 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,908 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $2,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 3,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the period.

Get iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF alerts:

Shares of PFF stock opened at $38.66 on Thursday. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 1-year low of $37.04 and a 1-year high of $39.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.96 and a 200 day moving average of $39.02.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were issued a $0.137 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st.

About iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

Recommended Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.