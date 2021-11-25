Comerica Bank Sells 1,352 Shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Comerica Bank reduced its stake in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,532 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,352 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.10% of Comfort Systems USA worth $2,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FIX. Boston Trust Walden Corp bought a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the second quarter worth $16,688,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 26.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 528,877 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,671,000 after acquiring an additional 111,974 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the second quarter worth $7,547,000. GFI Investment Counsel Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the second quarter worth $6,934,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 14.0% in the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 516,963 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,732,000 after acquiring an additional 63,415 shares during the period. 93.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

NYSE:FIX opened at $102.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.20. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.64 and a 52-week high of $103.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $85.00 and a 200 day moving average of $80.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $833.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $775.03 million. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 19.30% and a net margin of 5.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is a positive change from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.78%.

In other Comfort Systems USA news, CFO William George III sold 21,055 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.97, for a total transaction of $1,915,373.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Franklin Myers sold 74,227 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.34, for a total value of $7,596,391.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 138,155 shares of company stock valued at $13,470,548 in the last three months. 3.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc engages in the provision of mechanical and electrical contracting services. It operates through the following segments: Mechanical Services, Electrical Services, and Corporate. The Mechanical Services segment includes HVAC, plumbing, piping, and controls, as well as off-site construction, monitoring and fire protection.

