Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Position Trimmed by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP trimmed its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 86.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,299 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 52,602 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 0.9% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 10,376 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 0.9% during the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 11,449 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,104 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,771 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 950 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EMN opened at $113.04 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.20 billion, a PE ratio of 30.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.52. Eastman Chemical has a one year low of $96.27 and a one year high of $130.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $107.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.56.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.46. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current year.

EMN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $115.00 to $113.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Bank of America raised shares of Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $137.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $130.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.92.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets.

