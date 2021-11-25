Comerica Bank Buys 312 Shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) by 0.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,467 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $2,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LYV. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 9.3% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 126,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,726,000 after buying an additional 10,803 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 73.2% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 42,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,567,000 after buying an additional 17,815 shares during the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the first quarter valued at about $503,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the first quarter valued at about $229,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the first quarter valued at about $758,000. 74.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on LYV shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet raised Live Nation Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup raised their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $98.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $103.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.13.

Live Nation Entertainment stock opened at $112.61 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.20. The stock has a market cap of $25.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.88 and a beta of 1.29. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.92 and a fifty-two week high of $127.75.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.37. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 1,833.44% and a negative net margin of 23.62%. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.45) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1366.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post -2.75 EPS for the current year.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as an entertainment company. The firm engages in producing, marketing and selling live concerts for artists via global concert pipe. It operates through the following segments: Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising and Ticketing. The Concerts segment involves in the promotion of live music events in owned or operated and in rented third-party venues.

