Comerica Bank Trims Stock Holdings in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS)

Comerica Bank reduced its stake in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,505 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.06% of Flowserve worth $2,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FLS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Flowserve by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 129,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,858,000 after buying an additional 4,849 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Flowserve in the 1st quarter valued at about $301,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Flowserve by 318.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 235,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,144,000 after purchasing an additional 179,241 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Flowserve by 113.6% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 50,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,949,000 after purchasing an additional 26,740 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc increased its stake in Flowserve by 147.7% during the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 14,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 8,384 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Flowserve stock opened at $32.70 on Thursday. Flowserve Co. has a one year low of $31.77 and a one year high of $44.39. The company has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 25.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.75.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $866.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $898.98 million. Flowserve had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 4.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Flowserve Co. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FLS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Flowserve from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Flowserve from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Flowserve from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Flowserve from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Flowserve currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.25.

Flowserve Corp. engages in the manufacture and provision of aftermarket service for comprehensive flow control systems. It operates through the following segments: Flowserve Pumps Division and Flow Control Division. The Flowserve Pumps Division segment provides pumps, pre-configured industrial pumps, pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems and replacement parts and related services.

