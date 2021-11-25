Marshall Wace LLP Sells 234,475 Shares of Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEN)

Marshall Wace LLP trimmed its position in Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEN) by 62.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 140,824 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 234,475 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Apollo Endosurgery were worth $1,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nantahala Capital Management LLC increased its position in Apollo Endosurgery by 1.6% in the second quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 2,317,491 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,772,000 after purchasing an additional 37,521 shares during the period. Archon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Apollo Endosurgery in the second quarter worth about $6,125,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Apollo Endosurgery by 24.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 667,712 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,409,000 after purchasing an additional 129,704 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Apollo Endosurgery by 3.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 644,191 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,549,000 after purchasing an additional 20,349 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Apollo Endosurgery by 11.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 451,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,657,000 after purchasing an additional 46,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.71% of the company’s stock.

In other Apollo Endosurgery news, major shareholder Cpmg Inc acquired 683,871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.75 per share, for a total transaction of $5,300,000.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 26.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on APEN. Stephens began coverage on Apollo Endosurgery in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Apollo Endosurgery from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apollo Endosurgery from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on Apollo Endosurgery from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Apollo Endosurgery stock opened at $8.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.24, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 2.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.23. Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.59 and a 1 year high of $10.39. The firm has a market cap of $241.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.92 and a beta of 2.13.

Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.05. Apollo Endosurgery had a negative return on equity of 589.59% and a negative net margin of 29.80%. The business had revenue of $16.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Apollo Endosurgery

Apollo Endosurgery, Inc is a medical technology company, which focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of medical devices to advance gastrointestinal therapeutic endoscopy. It offers Endoscopy, Surgical and Other products. The firm’s endoscopy product portfolio consists of the OverStitch Endoscopic Suturing System, OverStitch Sx Endoscopic Suturing System, and Orbera Intragastric Balloon System.

