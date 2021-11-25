Marshall Wace LLP Takes $1.16 Million Position in Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 110,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,156,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.16% of Blade Air Mobility at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Blade Air Mobility during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Blade Air Mobility during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Blade Air Mobility during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Blade Air Mobility during the 2nd quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, Marino Stram & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Blade Air Mobility during the 2nd quarter valued at $105,000. 35.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BLDE stock opened at $8.66 on Thursday. Blade Air Mobility, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.41 and a 52-week high of $19.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.20.

BLDE has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Blade Air Mobility in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Blade Air Mobility in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Blade Air Mobility in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Blade Air Mobility in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Blade Air Mobility has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

Blade Air Mobility Company Profile

Blade Air Mobility, Inc provides air transportation alternatives to the congested ground routes in the United States and internationally. The company provides its services through helicopters and amphibious aircraft. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

