Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) Director Sells $441,200.00 in Stock

Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) Director C H. Chen sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.30, for a total transaction of $441,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

C H. Chen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 7th, C H. Chen sold 50,000 shares of Diodes stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total transaction of $4,832,500.00.

NASDAQ:DIOD opened at $108.63 on Thursday. Diodes Incorporated has a 12 month low of $64.86 and a 12 month high of $113.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.99 and a beta of 1.10.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.09. Diodes had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 18.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Diodes Incorporated will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Diodes by 2.4% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 41,470 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,820,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Diodes by 170.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 47,456 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,299,000 after buying an additional 29,915 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Diodes by 9.6% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 548,154 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,657,000 after buying an additional 48,074 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Diodes by 2,608.7% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,115 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Diodes by 4.9% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 36,344 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,292,000 after buying an additional 1,693 shares in the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DIOD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Diodes from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Diodes from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered their price objective on shares of Diodes to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Diodes presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.00.

About Diodes

Diodes, Inc manufactures and supplies semiconductor products. It offers diodes, rectifiers, transistors, MOSFETs, protection devices, functional specific arrays, single gate, dual gate and standard logic, amplifiers and comparators, Hall-effect and temperature sensors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Asia, North America, and Europe.

