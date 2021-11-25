Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) Receives $141.60 Consensus PT from Analysts

Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $141.60.

FUTU has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Futu from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Futu from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Futu from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $156.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, October 15th. BOCOM International downgraded shares of Futu from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Futu in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $114.00 price objective on the stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FUTU. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Futu during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Futu during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Futu during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Futu during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Futu by 266.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.77% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FUTU opened at $54.45 on Monday. Futu has a one year low of $36.63 and a one year high of $204.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a PE ratio of 23.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.93.

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.64 by ($1.06). Futu had a net margin of 44.47% and a return on equity of 20.44%. The business had revenue of $203.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.52 million. Equities research analysts expect that Futu will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Futu Company Profile

Futu Holdings Ltd. is an advanced technology company, which engages in online brokerage and wealth management services. It provides investing services through its proprietary digital platforms, Futubull and moomoo that allows investors to trade securities and invest in fund products. The firm’s fee-generating services include trade execution, as well as margin financing and securities lending, which allow its clients to trade securities, such as stocks, ETFs, warrants, options and futures, across different markets.

