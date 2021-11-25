Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) Shares Bought by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) by 109,630.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,265 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,252 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Hawaiian were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HA. FMR LLC grew its stake in Hawaiian by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 97,486 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,559,000 after purchasing an additional 6,976 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Hawaiian by 22.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 82,567 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,167,000 after buying an additional 15,162 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hawaiian in the first quarter worth about $81,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hawaiian by 2.6% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 234,697 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,260,000 after buying an additional 5,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hawaiian by 9.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 219,591 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,857,000 after buying an additional 19,377 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hawaiian stock opened at $19.82 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.21. Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.84 and a 12 month high of $31.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.34 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.29) by $0.34. Hawaiian had a negative return on equity of 79.33% and a negative net margin of 17.16%. The business had revenue of $180.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $488.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($3.76) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 137.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. will post -8.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research downgraded Hawaiian from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet downgraded Hawaiian from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.13.

In related news, VP Aaron J. Alter sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.30, for a total value of $48,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hawaiian Company Profile

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It offers cargo handling and passenger flights between the Hawaiian Islands and its neighbor island routes through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc The company was founded on January 30, 1929 and is headquartered in Honolulu, HI.

