Loop Capital Lowers Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) Price Target to $45.00

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) had its price target decreased by Loop Capital from $65.00 to $45.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Loop Capital currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on PLAN. Barclays reduced their target price on Anaplan from $84.00 to $68.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Anaplan from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Anaplan from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Anaplan from $80.00 to $73.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on Anaplan from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Anaplan presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $69.90.

Shares of PLAN opened at $44.22 on Wednesday. Anaplan has a 12 month low of $40.13 and a 12 month high of $86.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $62.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.50. The firm has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.10 and a beta of 1.88.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $155.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.31 million. Anaplan had a negative return on equity of 64.29% and a negative net margin of 35.47%. Anaplan’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.24) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Anaplan will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Ana G. Pinczuk sold 10,261 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.94, for a total transaction of $666,349.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,704,945.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Gagan Dhingra sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 496,094 shares of company stock worth $32,646,403. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Anaplan by 1.9% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 11,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Anaplan by 3.1% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in Anaplan by 2.4% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 10,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Anaplan by 2.4% during the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 11,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Anaplan by 12.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.08% of the company’s stock.

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based connected planning platform that connects organizations and people for decision making. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

