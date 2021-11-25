Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) PT Lowered to $68.00 at Barclays

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) had its price target cut by Barclays from $84.00 to $68.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Anaplan in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. UBS Group initiated coverage on Anaplan in a report on Friday, October 1st. They set a buy rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Anaplan from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Anaplan from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on Anaplan from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $69.90.

Shares of PLAN opened at $44.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.50. The company has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a PE ratio of -35.10 and a beta of 1.88. Anaplan has a fifty-two week low of $40.13 and a fifty-two week high of $86.17.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $155.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.31 million. Anaplan had a negative return on equity of 64.29% and a negative net margin of 35.47%. Anaplan’s revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.24) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Anaplan will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Ana G. Pinczuk sold 10,261 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.94, for a total transaction of $666,349.34. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,704,945.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sandesh Kaveripatnam sold 225,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.77, for a total transaction of $15,023,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 496,094 shares of company stock valued at $32,646,403. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Anaplan by 0.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,288,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,961,000 after acquiring an additional 55,317 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Anaplan by 92.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,085,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,871,000 after acquiring an additional 5,319,915 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Anaplan by 19.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,197,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,712,000 after acquiring an additional 696,072 shares during the period. Cadian Capital Management LP raised its stake in Anaplan by 58.1% during the second quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 3,135,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152,739 shares during the period. Finally, Palestra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Anaplan during the third quarter worth about $164,099,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.08% of the company’s stock.

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based connected planning platform that connects organizations and people for decision making. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

