Head to Head Survey: Monmouth Real Estate Investment (NYSE:MNR) vs. Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX)

Monmouth Real Estate Investment (NYSE:MNR) and Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Monmouth Real Estate Investment and Great Ajax’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Monmouth Real Estate Investment 42.69% 13.70% 3.70% Great Ajax 63.51% 11.09% 2.60%

Monmouth Real Estate Investment has a beta of 0.76, meaning that its share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Great Ajax has a beta of 1.76, meaning that its share price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

61.3% of Monmouth Real Estate Investment shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.2% of Great Ajax shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.1% of Monmouth Real Estate Investment shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.5% of Great Ajax shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Monmouth Real Estate Investment and Great Ajax’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Monmouth Real Estate Investment $183.13 million 11.19 $78.18 million $0.44 47.36 Great Ajax $51.38 million 6.09 $28.50 million $1.51 8.96

Monmouth Real Estate Investment has higher revenue and earnings than Great Ajax. Great Ajax is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Monmouth Real Estate Investment, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Monmouth Real Estate Investment and Great Ajax, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Monmouth Real Estate Investment 0 5 0 0 2.00 Great Ajax 0 0 5 0 3.00

Monmouth Real Estate Investment presently has a consensus target price of $19.70, suggesting a potential downside of 5.47%. Great Ajax has a consensus target price of $16.60, suggesting a potential upside of 22.69%. Given Great Ajax’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Great Ajax is more favorable than Monmouth Real Estate Investment.

Dividends

Monmouth Real Estate Investment pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. Great Ajax pays an annual dividend of $0.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.1%. Monmouth Real Estate Investment pays out 163.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Great Ajax pays out 63.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Monmouth Real Estate Investment has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Great Ajax has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Great Ajax is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Great Ajax beats Monmouth Real Estate Investment on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Company Profile

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and management of real estate. It invests in single tenant, industrial buildings leased to investment-grade tenants on long-term net leases. The company was founded by Eugene W. Landy in 1968 and is headquartered in Holmdel, NJ.

Great Ajax Company Profile

Great Ajax Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm acquires, invests and manages a portfolio of mortgage loans secured by single-family residences and single-family properties. It holds real-estate owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure, other settlement of owned non-performing loans, or that acquires in the market. The company was founded on January 30, 2014 and is headquartered in Tigard, OR.

