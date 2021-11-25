Marshall Wace LLP Makes New Investment in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 50,612 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,072,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Infosys by 21.4% in the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,648 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Infosys by 49.3% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,188 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Infosys by 54.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,181 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 1,837 shares during the period. Marathon Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Infosys in the second quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, RiverFront Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Infosys in the second quarter valued at $227,000. 16.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Infosys alerts:

NYSE:INFY opened at $22.61 on Thursday. Infosys Limited has a 52-week low of $14.84 and a 52-week high of $24.28. The firm has a market cap of $95.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.75, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.93 and its 200 day moving average is $21.88.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th. The technology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17. Infosys had a return on equity of 28.70% and a net margin of 19.04%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Infosys Limited will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Infosys from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Infosys has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.13.

Infosys Company Profile

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

See Also: Outperform Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INFY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY).

Receive News & Ratings for Infosys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infosys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.