LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) Shares Acquired by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 48,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,324 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in LTC Properties were worth $1,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 6.1% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 6.8% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 10.9% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 6,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 2.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $947,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 4.2% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.33% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $38.67.

Shares of LTC stock opened at $33.42 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 10.04, a quick ratio of 10.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.09. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 0.95. LTC Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.60 and a 12 month high of $44.73.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $37.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.88 million. LTC Properties had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 37.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that LTC Properties, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.82%. LTC Properties’s payout ratio is currently 148.05%.

LTC Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in managing seniors housing and health care properties. Its property portfolio includes skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, and memory care facilities. The company was founded by Andre C.

